Re: Relief group: Over 200,000 people flee Syria regime’s shelling near Idlib

INDIANS (ET)Re: Relief group: Over 200,000 people flee Syria regime’s shelling near IdlibINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 27, 2019 add comment 40 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest If Israhell would stop sending their proxy terrorist ISIS to murder Syrians, this would not be happening. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Huge Numbers of Cameroonians Fleeing Separatist Crisis Return Home next article Re: Israel army admits ‘mistakes’ in attack that killed 8 Gaza civilians The author admin you might also like Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Trounces Challenger in Primaries Re: UN officially asks Israel to leave Golan Heights Re: Haaretz: Israeli hates crimes against Palestinians more blatant in 2019 Re: Truth and justice from The Hague – Middle East Monitor Bloodied and Battered, Islamic State Terror Group Shows No Signs of Quitting Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email