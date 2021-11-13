MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 'Red Sea drill by US, Israel, UAE, Bahrain a message to Iran'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 13, 2021 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest All-bran works for me … lol Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Lawsuits challenging Biden's vaccine mandates mount, likely heading to U.S. Supreme Court next article Fox News caught (again!) deceptively editing video of Joe Biden's Veterans Day speech The author comredg you might also like Re: Politicians are lying about the Palestine student protest at LSE Re: UN: Economic situation in Palestinian territories is 'dire' Re: US did not vote against UN resolution affirming Palestinian right of return Re: Remembering the Great Famine of Mount Lebanon (1914-1918) Re: Politicians are lying about the Palestine student protest at LSE Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email