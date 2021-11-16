Re: 'Red Sea drill by US, Israel, UAE, Bahrain a message to Iran'





“The proposals contained in the UNSCOP plan are not only not based on any principles of an international character, the maintenance of which would be in the interests of the United States, but they are in definite contravention to various principles laid down in the [U.N.] Charter as well as to principles on which American concepts of Government are based.”

“We have hitherto always held that in our foreign relations American citizens, regardless of race or religion, are entitled to uniform treatment.”

Loy Henderson, Director of US State Department Office of Near Eastern and African Affairs, 1947







