Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement





1. Russian Jew vs Moroccan Jew: Watch this video, a Russian Jew was showing all his contempt for a Moroccan Jew, he was asking him what was he doing there in Israel when he should be back home in Africa where he belongs?

2. You want to talk to me about the Jew? How about the white Jews sterilizing the Ethiopian Jewish women and in one decade they achieved to have the birthrate of the European Jewish Community to fall to 50%.

3. What about how the white Jews stole thousands of the Yemeni Jewish babies and sold them to other Ashkenazi people for 5,000 a child which would be like $50,000 today?

4. How about when they used the Yemeni babies for medical experimentation?

5. How about the most vicious beating of an Ethiopian Jewish soldier in uniform by other white Jews in uniform?

https://tinyurl.Com/Russian-Jew-vs-Moroccan-Jew

https://bit.LY/Ashkenazi-discrimination-Ethiopian-Jews

https://bit.LY/Ethiopian-Jewish-soldier-beaten-viciously

https://bit.LY/Ethiopian-Jewish-women-sterilized

https://bit.LY/Yemeni-Jewish-babies-that-disappeared





Source link