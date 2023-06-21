Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochement

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Raisi: Only 'enemies of Muslims' led by Israel oppose Iran-Saudi rapprochementMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 21, 2023 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Agreed … it was what it was BTW … the Giants QB? lol Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong handover anniversary: 1,000 food spots to dish out discounts on July 1, expect up to 20 per cent boost in business The author comredg you might also like Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: Opposition dragging Israel into chaos, warns finance minister Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: Lacking land, Israel to cover its rooftops with solar panels Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email