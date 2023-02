More like the majority Muslim world, and Jordan in particular, doesn’t give much of a fig about the Al Aqsa Mosque except as a propaganda device against Israel and a power leverage tool. Israel doesn’t control “rain water” and everyone knows who is more likely to be “digging underground” these days. And it’s not Israel.

If the Jordanian Waqfs don’t stop letting the Palestinians use the Mosque as a weapons depot and a riot staging ground, things will only deteriorate further.





Source link