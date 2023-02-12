Re: Rainwater leakage, floor cave-in reported at Al-Aqsa Mosque

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Rainwater leakage, floor cave-in reported at Al-Aqsa MosqueMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 12, 2023 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest After reading your drivel I must tapha shiet. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article House Republican says it's 'unfortunate' Democrats 'scare' seniors with talks of cutting Social Security, Medicare next article Utah Republican wants GOP to nominate a governor for president The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Re: I am not Charlie: Satire and dehumanisation of Turkiye earthquake victims Re: Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution Re: Israel is trying to win a PR battle through its fake rescue mission in Turkiye Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email