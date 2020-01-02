Re: Qatar’s gas investment in Turkey and the Saudi blockade





Your three options listed neglect to mention the fourth, namely that both Qatar and Turkey are acting in their own national interests which happen to coincide with regard to LNG exports.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have no one but themselves to blame for today’s good relations between Qatar and Turkey. Rather than blaming the usual bogeyman of “Islamism”; maybe SA should not have engaged in actions driving Qatar to seek Turkey’s protection, such as threatening to dig a moat around Qatar to turn it into an island.





