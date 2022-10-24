close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Qatari sheikh calls for normalising ties with Israel ‘who are like brothers’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 14 views
no thumb


Oy Vey, the Goyim know!!

The Goyim know!!

Elohim!! ➡️👿………💃Eeek!!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response