Re: Qatar to rebuild Gaza homes destroyed by Israel offensive

WTF are the ALIENS doing there?
Name ……….Europeean — Middle East
Andy Cohen 100%–0%
Ben Shapiro 100% –0%
Josh Peck 100%–0%
Kira Kosarin 100%–0%
Lewis Black 100% –0%
Nina Totenberg 100%–0%
Zac Posen 100% — 0%
Gideon Levy 100% — 0%
Neil Gaiman 99.6% — 0%
Alan Dershowitz 98.5% — 0%
Larry David 98% — 0%
Bernie Sanders 97.7% — 0%
Tony Kushner 97.5% — 0%
David Pakman 96.9% — 0%
Rabbi Rutten 96.6% — 0%
Alex Feinberg 93.6% — 0%
Sheryl Sandberg 99.8% — 0%
Andy Nyman 99.9% — 0%
Mila Kunis 96.0% — 0%
https://bit.lY/39xTPAy