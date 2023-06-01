Re: Qatar Prime Minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks – source

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Qatar Prime Minister, Taliban chief hold secret Afghan talks – sourceMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 1, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It has to be a secret talk because Qatar cannot talk officially with those who humiliated America. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article How Joe Biden stiff-armed, then won over, House Dems next article White House Savages Comer Investigations as ‘Fact-Free Politically-Motivated Goose Chase’ For ‘Fox News Spotlight’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Taliban threatens to conquer Iran amid border clashes over ongoing water dispute Re: European trade union to boycott products made in Israel settlements Re: Judicial overhaul is needed to facilitate racial segregation, says Israel Minister Re: Ukraine president proposes bill to sanction Iran Re: Opposition Turkiye TV probed for 'insulting' election coverage Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email