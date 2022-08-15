Re: Qatar launches ‘Devotion to Gaza’ campaign – Middle East Monitor





Maybe Qatar should stop Palestinian Islamic Jihad from firing missiles and killing Gazans. Haaretz writer Amira Hass has figured that PIJ rockets killed 19 Gazans in the latest fighting, about 4 times as many civilians which were killed by Israel as collateral damage during strikes on Islamic Jihad commanders, fighters, command centers, weapon storage and manufacturing centers.

Undoubtedly much of the injuries to Gazans and destruction of homes was caused by Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets landing in Gaza. PIJ brought untold pain and suffering to Gaza in the latest conflict.

if Qatar was devoted to Gaza it would push Hamas and PIJ to disarm. Instead it is providing band aid aid.





