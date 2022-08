Lost courage? You mean America bribed the majority!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Funny thing is you only need to bribe those at the top in totalitarian states!

Why do you think they hate America?🤣🤣🤣🤣🧿🤣🤣

You are an IgnorantFookin’Twat!





Source link