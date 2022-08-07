Re: Qatar condemns Israel’s aggression on Gaza – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Qatar condemns Israel’s aggression on Gaza – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 7, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Surely it would be more pragmatic to sneak in with special forces and remove the unmentionables who’s numbers are tiny! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article DC police ID 3rd victim killed by lightning strike near White House next article Joe Biden’s ‘weapon-grade hutzpah’ over fall in gas price tweet The author comredg you might also like Re: Gaza death toll rises to 15, wounded to 125, MoH says Re: Palestine: Presidency demands immediate stop of attack on Gaza Re: Israel's offensive on Gaza continues, mediators unable to stop it Re: Ten killed, including 4 children in two Israel strikes in Gaza Re: Palestine: Presidency demands immediate stop of attack on Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email