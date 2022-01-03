Re: Qasem Soleimani, the great martyr of Jerusalem





“Dear General Petraeus, you should know that I, Qassem Suleimani, control the policy for Iran with respect to Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan. And indeed, the ambassador in Baghdad is a Quds Force member. The individual who’s going to replace him is a Quds Force member.“ — Qasem Soleimani — It was written in a text message conveyed by Iraqi President Jalal Talabani to CIA director David Petraeus -2013

–The Quds Force trains and equips foreign Islamic revolutionary groups around the Middle East. These revolutionary groups are generally terrorist organizations, who would kill every Jew in Israel if they had the opportunity.

You might ask why Soleimani was never put on trial by an international Court for years of terrorist activities?? Trump was in violation of international law, on the other hand, so are all these terrorists leaders in the Middle East. How do we balance the scales? You know if these terrorist had the ability they would being killing American leaders right and left





