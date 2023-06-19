close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Putin: Those guilty of burning the Quran will serve sentence in Russia's Muslim regions

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 24 views
no thumb


Hilarious! So JooLinsky’s henchmen in JooKrane payed a low IQ Russian $120 to burn the Quran? Talk about DESPERATE.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response