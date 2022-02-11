Re: PUMA sportswear is being urged to axe its football sponsorship in apartheid Israel

INDIANS (ET)Re: PUMA sportswear is being urged to axe its football sponsorship in apartheid IsraelINDIANS (ET) by comredg on February 11, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest ” Israeli communities.”No such thing. Illegal European Alien Invaders’ communities are in Europe Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kubernetes Policy Management Provider Nirmata Achieves Three Golds… next article Nasa’s giant James Webb telescope spots its first star – and takes a selfie The author comredg you might also like Re: Britain has abandoned citizens in Syria through ‘systemic failure,’ MPs say – Middle East Monitor Re: The rise of Hindutva fascism belies India’s claim to be a secular democracy – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel warned about increasing numbers calling it an ‘apartheid state’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East Jerusalem Re: Israel evicts Palestinians from West Bank homes for ‘military exercise’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email