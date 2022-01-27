Re: Protests as LSE hosts Nakba denying Israel envoy





“1/ It doesn’t occur to you that what someone says in public doesn’t necessarily jibe with what they believe and say in private???”

People have a tendency to believe they’re smarter than others,

that their views are better than those of others.

There’s research on this and it’s certainly true of politicians.

That’s why I usually pay little attention to what one politician says about another.

“…that he is not about to cut them loose?”

That’s what every politician does. So why did you bring up this event?

“He was simply calling out the inhuman treatment of the Palestinian in Gaza and the Occupied Territories.”

I asked you about this treatment and you couldn’t come up with anything.

Tutu lied or was sloppy.

“you are accusing Nasser in 1967 of reneging…”

Nope. Is English your first language?

“The Six Day War was set up by Israel with the tacit support of the US…”

Johnson was in cahoots with Levi Eshkol.

Sure…

“clearly had no intention of doing so.”

There were two Egyptian divisions close to the border,

Syria and Jordan had mobilized too, the Straits of Tiran were blockaded,

UN forces were kicked out of the Sinai Peninsula,

and President Johnson told Israel he wouldn’t keep President Eisenhower’s promises to Israel

and blood-curdling threats from Arab leaders.

You claim that Israel had perfect knowledge of its enemies’ intentions and abilities,

and knew it, and that therefore Israel should have ignored its enemies’ moves against it.

It’s a silly claim and if your country’s leaders have that kind of foolhardy confidence,

you may be in trouble.





Source link