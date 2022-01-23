Re: Protests as LSE hosts Nakba denying Israel envoy





Israel never agreed to retreat to the Green line, so the settlements are a moot point.

The PA never needed grounds to ignore responsibilities they had taken on themselves.

Arafat agreed not to allow Goebbels-like anti-Semitic propaganda.

This is in the Oslo accords, but it didn’t need to be.

It should have been self-evident,

to anyone who was planning to establish a peaceful country

which would take its place among the nations of the world.

Arafat agreed to “one rule – one force”.

This is in the accords, but it didn’t need to be.

It should have been self-evident,

to anyone who was planning to establish the rule of law in his country.

Arafat agreed to criminalize terror but instead created a new concept in

justice, the “revolving door”.

Joint Israeli – Palestinian patrols are part of the Oslo agreements.

They ended after too many Israelis were murdered by their ‘partners’.

These agreements were not kept.

The reason is self-evident, to anyone who’s objectivity and impartiality

don’t change sides at the Green Line.

The Oslo agreements were carefully staged

in order to test Palestinian intentions as the plans went into operation.

It didn’t work out because Arafat never had any intention of keeping

his part of the agreements.

He said (in Arabic only, of course) we will accept

whatever Israel gives us now, later we will *take* the rest.

And something else:

The PA agreed to land swaps years ago and Israel has religious, historic,

and defense assets in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Mutual understanding is essential here.





