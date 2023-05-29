MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Prophets of doom: Kissinger and the 'intellectual' decline of the WestMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 29, 2023 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You disavow Wikipedia? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Prophets of doom: Kissinger and the 'intellectual' decline of the West next article Why the White House Correspondents' Association Ripped Into Joe Biden This Weekend The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel brings in 10,000 Indian labourers to replace Palestinians Re: Prophets of doom: Kissinger and the 'intellectual' decline of the West Re: Brexit: Hard Realities Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email