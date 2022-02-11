Re: Pro-democracy group founded by Khashoggi launches Israel Palestine Program





“Countless resolutions”

I suppose that’s the closest to an apology I’ll get from you for saying UNSCR 242 had something to do with a Palestinian Arab state.

“2004 World Court advisory”

I’d take that more seriously if 19 years of experience hadn’t shown that Palestinians had no title to the territory at all.

“wont wash that 242 gave Israel the green light”

You started with “international law”, now it’s “won’t wash”.

You owe me another apology for writing nonsense.

And UNSCR 242 didn’t give a green light for anything, certainly not for the Khartoum No’s.

And I’m still waiting to hear what “nucleus” means on the ground in this context, and how Israel is supposed to make concessions for peace while its enemies have something else in mind.





Source link