Re: Pro-democracy group founded by Khashoggi launches Israel Palestine Program





Jerusalem has been Israeli’s capital since 1949. When Trump announced the move, Mahmoud Abbas declared that there would be violent reactions throughout the Middle East, indicating that he believed he could turn it off an on like a spigot.

Instead you could hear the crickets chirping. A couple of dozen residents of the wb showed up to “protest”. Nobody cared. Some western leftists and Islamic extremists at MEMO whined. A recent poll of Jerusalem Arabs showed that 93% preferred Israeli rule over the city. The other 7% were probably lying.

Nobody has any plans to ship Palestinian Arabs off a a reservation. You’re just another example of a morally bankrupt Palestinian lobbyist desperately stealing analogs from other group’s tragedies, include such whoppers as “slow motion genocide” and “nakba denial”.

The term “nakba” was coined by a Syrian professor in 1948 and meant the failure of the mighty combined Arab forces to defeat and exterminate the Jews who were successfully defended by the Hagganah, the Bedouin and Druze allies and a fortuitous redirection of Czech arms that were originally destined for the Arab states.

In essence the “nakba” is the failure of the Arabs to commit another Holocaust – and you are the one who is in denial.





