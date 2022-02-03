Re: Pro-democracy group founded by Khashoggi launches Israel Palestine Program





Dragging Trump into this has no useful purpose. I do not agree with every single decision of the Israeli government but I do agree with most. As you already know, I think your position is very short-sighted and is basically a capitulation to surface level optics, many of which have been choreographed.

Most people who complain about the overuse of anti-Semitic claims, can never define what constitutes a legitimate claim of anti-semitism, other than the most blatant examples of swastikas being spray painted on cars or synagogues being attacked.

Fortunately, objective criteria is available. Bernard Lewis said that compassion for the suffering of Arabs is a normal human reaction, however, such concern when only expressed over events where the Jews are perceived to be the perpetrators is defacto anti-Semitic in nature. Most people who complain about Israel fit into this category.

