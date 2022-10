Five months imprisonment for glorifying terrorist acts…ooohhh, those mean Israelis!

In the meantime, Islamists all over the globe carry out Fatwa’s against human beings who dare to draw cartoons or do or say anything that is judged to be “offensive to the Prophet.” Charlie Hebdo, anyone? Ever heard of Salman Rushdie?

I guess hypocrisy is the highest of art forms for some people.





