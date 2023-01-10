Re: Pope Francis calls for preserving historical, legal status of Jerusalem





The Committee has a detailed proposal to prevent further destruction of antiquities on the Temple Mount:

Stop immediately all construction, digging, stone cutting, and work on the underground spaces, including “the cleaning” of the water cisterns that the Muslim Waqf and the Israeli Muslim movement are carrying out.

Prevent the introduction of construction equipment and material, including tractors, trucks, and heavy machinery, as well as spare parts and fuel for the equipment.

Immediately remove the tractors, the large stone cutters, the large amount of construction material in the area of the Mount, and all the other equipment and material related to the work.

Prevent the removal of stones, earth, and refuse without full supervision by the Antiquities Authority.

Inspect all those entering and leaving the Mount, including all vehicles, to prevent the smuggling of antiquities outside the area.

Immediately return the inspectors of the Antiquities Authority to supervise the Temple Mount and position there a permanent inspector with full authority, as is accepted and established by law for every other place in Israel.

Significantly expand the power of the police on the Temple Mount and alter the unit’s composition (today only a small part of the unit are Jews) so that its members would not be vulnerable to pressures. Strengthen the supervision and patrols by the police on the Mount in every place and at all times.

Establish an administrator responsible for all permits for work on the Temple Mount, in the framework of maintaining the status quo, as well as preventing all work not permitted by the administrator.

Investigate and tighten the law against the destruction of antiquities, particularly in light of the work carried out on the Temple Mount.

Open the Temple Mount to full, free, and regular examination by the national and international media, as is accepted among the democratic and cultured nations of the free world.

In addition, although the damage is irreversible, a rescue excavation should be undertaken on the Mount, even though most of the pit is already covered by cement. All the special stones and artifacts that were kept on the Mount after the Waqf had sifted the dirt should be examined. Waqf officials are currently preventing any access to these stones. Finally, all of the debris dumped in the Kidron Valley should be examined. This could be done in a few weeks with special machinery. Since this debris was not filtered, it is high probable that it contains important small artifacts with inscriptions and seals.





