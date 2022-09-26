Re: Poll: Support for 2-state solution retreating among Arabs, Jews in Israel





The Palestinians had a chance under the supervision of President Clinton negotiations to get a very large contiguous country with East Jerusalem as a capital and the Palestinians turned it down. At that time there were less than 50,000 Israelis living in the West Bank and today you have 450,000 Jewish Israelis living in the West Bank. There is so many Jewish settlements all over the West Bank that it would be impossible to create another state in the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. The Palestinians have autonomy in their areas, they have their own police force, Fire Department, schools, agricultural laws and banking laws, they even issue passports that are accepted by over 100 countries. This is the status quo that could go on for centuries





Source link