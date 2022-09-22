Re: Poll: 74% of Palestinians do not want Abbas as president





How can Palestinians choose new leaders to represent them without elections? There has been no election for president since 2005 and none for the Legislative Assembly since 2006. Hamas since 2006 has not allowed municipal or local elections in Gaza. It simply appoints the leaders it desires. The people have no say.

While Turkey is no paragon of virtue, at least it holds democratic elections on a regular basis. The Palestinians do not. Thus the only way to replace leaders is by the gun, but Abbas controls the security services in the West Bank and Hamas rules Gaza with an Iron fist. It is unlikely that the Palestinians could mount a successful coup. If there is to be a coup, it will be a violent Hamas coup in the West Bank except that Israel will prevent it.

What is worse is that The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research Poll 85 (September 13-17, 2022) shows that 61% of Palestinians would elect as their leader jailbird Marwan Barghouti sentenced to over 200 years in prison to lead them. Their second choice is Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas who lives in Doha. Third choice is Mo Abbas. All other potential candidates poll in the low single digits like Mohammad Dhalan at 5%, and Mustafa Barghouti at 1%. Yahya Sinwar polls at 4% and Hussein Al-Sheikh, Abbas’ golden boy, at 2%. So clearly the Palestinians favor electing the same Fatah and Hamas leaders to represent them, despite their corruption and failures.





Source link