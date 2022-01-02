Re: Political unrest deepens in Somalia





Somalia has been a failed State since I can remember, always dependent on outside help. With a current population of about 15.89 million, this means that the population will be nearly five times higher in 80 years than it is today. Somalia’s population growth rate is 2.92%, which has increased every year since 2015. Despite negative net migration, this rate adds about 450,000 people to the population.

I challenge anyone on this website to post an academic solution. Thousands have died at sea over the years trying to get to Europe. The small geographical area of Western Europe cannot be the safety valve for all those pouring out of the immensely large and populated continent of Africa. If the population of Somalia keeps growing without adequate food, water, or shelter, then what is the answer??????????????????





