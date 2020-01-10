close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Poland president will not attend Holocaust conference in Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on add comment 15 views
no thumb


No, I’ve said it clearly, Simon was reffering to the slanders made by some “historians” like Jan Tomasz Gross or Jan Grabowski. I do not support either, the problem is that these so called “historians” gets a lot of support for this kind of insults. At the same time PM of Poland is being criticized for speaking the inconvenient truth in quite a moderate way that there were also Jewish collaborators and just to explain that each should be blamed individually, not as a nation or a state which in case of Poland fought the Germans and helped Jews like no other.



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response