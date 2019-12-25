Re: PLO: US cannot protect Israel at the ICC

INDIANS (ET)Re: PLO: US cannot protect Israel at the ICCINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 25, 2019 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Why would the US allow online country like Palestine to bring a case to ICC Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Over six months of protests, Hong Kong’s leaders may have been ‘too simple, too naive’ next article Re: Syria regime and Russia attacks killed 979 aid workers The author admin you might also like 2 wanted terrorists killed by Saudi forces in shootout: Report Reports: Gaza Rocket Sends Netanyahu to Shelter During Rally Relief Group: 216,000 Have Fled Homes in Northwest Syria Re: US policeman kills Qatari citizen Iran Warplane Crashes Near Dormant Volcano: State Media Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email