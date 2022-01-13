close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Planting trees in the Negev is not ‘forestation’, it’s about ethnic cleansing – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 10 views
no thumb


Its a fact k1kel, you know, one of those things you mongrel k1kes can’t accept



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response