MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Planting trees in the Negev is not ‘forestation’, it’s about ethnic cleansing – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 13, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest LIES , lies, & more liesWILL . GET . YOU . NOWHERE ,by more status quo favoring the Jewish State. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Morae Adds Depth to Leadership Team with Series of Recent Promotions… next article Why no one has a quick fix for inflation — not even Joe Biden or Jerome Powell The author comredg you might also like Re: Planting trees in the Negev is not ‘forestation’, it’s about ethnic cleansing – Middle East Monitor Re: Algeria's Ambassador to return to Paris after 3-month hiatus Re: Israel is worried about its secret deals with Kazakhstan Re: Palestine accuses Israel of committing crimes in Negev Re: Iran, Venezuela, six other UN members lose voting rights because of unpaid dues Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email