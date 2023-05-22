Re: Plans submitted for 400 illegal settlement homes in East Jerusalem





The whole Apartheid entity is illegal but UN does not admit its mistake. It says only the occupation is illegal. Read:

Israeli occupation is illegal under international law: UN Commission

By Commission of Inquiry

October 22, 2022: – “OHCR” -There are reasonable grounds to conclude that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is now unlawful under international law due to its permanence and the Israeli Government’s de-facto annexation policies, according to the first report to the General Assembly issued today by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. …..

The full report in six languages and more information on the work of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel, can be found at:





