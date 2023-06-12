Re: Permanent Apartheid in Palestine: This is why Israel wants to reactivate E1 Plan





Jerusalem is a notional “palestinian” city in the same way that Mumbai is a British city. In the same way that algiers is a French city. In the same way that Kyiv is a Russian city.

Oh, and arabs are documented invaders on the Levant. Calling them “native” is right up there with the white man calling himself “native” to North America.

Anti-Zionist logic permits the white man to claim indigeneity to North America for having lived here for 500 years…it’s only a matter of time before a white man shows up at a Cherokee reservation and says, “you’re on my land, settler-colonist….”





Source link