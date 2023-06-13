Re: Permanent Apartheid in Palestine: This is why Israel wants to reactivate E1 Plan





The whole Khazarian homeland is hilarious. They need to be tanned to carry out the project. The whole Apartheid entity has no right to exist.

ALAN HART: ” It’s time for the rest of the world to know it.”

Read:

Israel’s right to exist? By Alan Hart

…… The truth of the time was that the Zionist state, which came into being mainly as a consequence of pre-planned ethnic cleansing, had no right to exist and, more to the point, could have no right to exist UNLESS … Unless it was recognised and legitimized by those who were dispossessed of their land and their rights during the creation of the Zionist state. In international law only the Palestinians could give Israel the legitimacy it craved.

And that legitimacy was the only thing the Zionists could not and cannot take from the Palestinians by force.

No wonder Prime Minister Netanyahu is more than a little concerned on this account.

Israel’s leaders have always known the truth summarised above. It’s time for the rest of the world to know it.

https://countercurrents.Org/hart041109.htm

Alan Hart was a former ITN and BBC Panorama foreign correspondent who covered wars and conflicts wherever they were taking place in the world and specialized in the Middle East. Author of Zionism: The Real Enemy of the Jews: The False Messiah (Zionism, the Real Enemy of the Jews).





Source link