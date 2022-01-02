Re: Palestinians wounded in Israel’s crackdown on weekly West Bank protests – Middle East Monitor





First of all, why do you make fun of peoples looks? (Look at that photo, it says it all:) They just look like any old people would look. Just a sickness of yours and teenagers making fun of people. I bet you are a real hottie! In demand with all the hung guys. You call Jews inbred, well in Israel and all around the world they are the greatest doctors, lawyers, artists, architects (Frank Gehry.), engineers, computer scientist, physicists from Einstein to Feynman and Nobel winners ( with all the worlds population, a staggering 23% of all Nobel prizes went to Jews). And hot woman like, Jill Saint John, Lauren Bacall and Hedy Lamarr

YOU HAVE NO REAL ARGUMENT FOR YOUR SIDE, SO YOU ARE

REDUCED TO SCHOOLYARD TAUNTS AND THAT’S THE TRUTH!





Source link