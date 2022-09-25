Re: Palestinians wounded in Israel’s attacks across occupied West Bank – Middle East Monitor





Israel was designed as a REFUGE for the Jewish people. It did not restrict the Jews therein qualified, to any geographic origin. This recognition was based on the “historical connection” whatever that means. But even if it were BS, which it isn’t due at least to the 75 synagogues, its still international law and Jews who read the very simple language of the League of Nations Mandate had a well founded understanding that they could seek domicile in Palestine under special provisions. The Belgians do not have similar international treaties granting them refuge status in the Congo.





Source link