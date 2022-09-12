Re: Palestinians showcase their land in Argentina’s Festival of Immigrants – Middle East Monitor





A little signing and dancing by handfuls of Arabs claiming Palestinian ancestry does little for the Palestinians. The support is not real in the sense that singing and dancing is creating any momentum for the Palestinians or providing them with any monetary support that puts food on Palestinian tables in Ramallah or Gaza.

Argentina has over 3.5 million people of Arab descent. Argentinians do very little trade with the Palestinians only importing (according to trading economics) $114,000 of Palestinian goods. Meanwhile Argentina imports 152 million dollars of goods from Israel.





