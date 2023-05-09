Re: Palestinians rebuild school after it was demolished by Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinians rebuild school after it was demolished by IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 9, 2023 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest There you go again, Len. Shame your schooling was so faulty. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Putin tells Victory Day parade ‘real war’ unleashed on Russia next article White House braces for Hunter Biden headlines as father ramps up reelection bid The author comredg you might also like Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Cambridge Union criticised over Israel-Palestine debate name change Re: Israeli settlers set up new illegal outpost northeast of Jerusalem Re: Algeria: We hope to achieve progress in the memory file with France 'without concessions' Re: Algeria: We hope to achieve progress in the memory file with France 'without concessions' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email