Re: Palestinians rally to demand release of hunger-striking detainee





The War of Independence, the Six Day War and the Yom Kippur War. are now history and need not be defended from Brainwashed Muslim Propagandists. Israel came out victorious and will dictate Peace terms as it did with Egypt and Jordan. The 1964 Invention will eventually be granted autonomy or will merge as a new entity with Egypt or Jordan.

Israel will have to decide if it wants to live with terror or live free of terror. China decided, Russia decided, Philipines decided and even Myanmar decided. China is not being criticized by the Muslims. Russia demolished Chechnya and Grozny, Myanmar expelled its terrorists to Bengladesh and Duarte killed many of the insurgents with prejudice.

Israel is here and strong in many fields. That is the only reply. These are the facts.





