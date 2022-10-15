MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Palestinians mourn doctor killed by Israeli occupationMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 15, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hehe. Looks good… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article ‘The beginning of the end’: Iranians continue protests over Mahsa Amini’s death despite internet cuts next article Joe Biden says he is ‘impressed’ by protests in Iran and expresses his support The author comredg you might also like Re: Qatar interested in Eastern Mediterranean oil exploration – Lebanon Re: Israel vows to counter any anti-occupation action during holidays Re: Palestinians mourn doctor killed by Israeli occupation Re: Liz Truss is following in Trump’s footsteps, but more boldly and blindly – Middle East Monitor Qatar Seeks to Explore in Lebanese Oil Fields Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email