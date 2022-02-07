Re: Palestinians married to Israeli citizens excluded from COVID vaccine pass





To be sure, there is more de facto separation between Jewish

and Arab populations than Israelis should accept.

Much of it is chosen by the communities themselves.

Some results from discrimination.

But it is not apartheid, which consciously enshrines

separation as an ideal.

In Israel, equal rights are the law, the aspiration and the ideal;

inequities are often successfully challenged in court.

The situation in the West Bank is more complex.

But here too there is no intent to maintain

“an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression

and domination by one racial group.”

This is a critical distinction, even if Israel acts oppressively

toward Palestinians there.

South Africa’s enforced racial separation was intended to permanently

benefit the white minority, to the detriment of other races.

By contrast, Israel has agreed in concept to the existence of

a Palestinian state in Gaza and almost all of the West Bank,

and is calling for the Palestinians to negotiate the parameters.

But until there is a two-state peace, or at least as long as

Israel’s citizens remain under threat of attacks

from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel will see roadblocks

and similar measures as necessary for self-defense,

even as Palestinians feel oppressed.

As things stand, attacks from one side are met

by counterattacks from the other.

And the deep disputes, claims and counterclaims are only hardened

when the offensive analogy of “apartheid” is invoked.





Source link