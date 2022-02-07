Re: Palestinians married to Israeli citizens excluded from COVID vaccine pass

To be sure, there is more de facto separation between Jewish
and Arab populations than Israelis should accept.
Much of it is chosen by the communities themselves.
Some results from discrimination.
But it is not apartheid, which consciously enshrines
separation as an ideal.
In Israel, equal rights are the law, the aspiration and the ideal;
inequities are often successfully challenged in court.
The situation in the West Bank is more complex.
But here too there is no intent to maintain
“an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression
and domination by one racial group.”
This is a critical distinction, even if Israel acts oppressively
toward Palestinians there.
South Africa’s enforced racial separation was intended to permanently
benefit the white minority, to the detriment of other races.
By contrast, Israel has agreed in concept to the existence of
a Palestinian state in Gaza and almost all of the West Bank,
and is calling for the Palestinians to negotiate the parameters.
But until there is a two-state peace, or at least as long as
Israel’s citizens remain under threat of attacks
from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel will see roadblocks
and similar measures as necessary for self-defense,
even as Palestinians feel oppressed.
As things stand, attacks from one side are met
by counterattacks from the other.
And the deep disputes, claims and counterclaims are only hardened
when the offensive analogy of “apartheid” is invoked.