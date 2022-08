“The Ashkenazi, Sephardi and Maghrebi are not descended from Canaanites!”

>>

1. YOUR reply ignores what you wrote about the Ashkenazi, Sephardi and Maghrebi . You did answer answer my rebuttal which says that your claim about them was wrong. Once again you have issued a a non applicable reply.

2. You are wrong in this situation, just as you are wrong in most of what you write.

3. Face it MrPoohead: You are fullof sh*t and your head is a Poohead





Source link