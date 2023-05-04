Re: Palestinians hail ban of Israel settlement products by Oslo Municipality

INDIANS (ET)Re: Palestinians hail ban of Israel settlement products by Oslo MunicipalityINDIANS (ET) by comredg on May 4, 2023 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Well if you’re the farmer making the produce? Yes! Clown! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ahead Of Biden's Meet With Congressional Leaders, White House Warns Protracted National Debt Default Could Cost Millions Of Jobs next article Re: Israeli forces murder 3 Palestinians in Nablus The author comredg you might also like Re: Anonymous Sudan claims responsibility for failure of Israel's Iron Dome Re: After 86 days on hunger strike, Palestinian prisoner dies in Israel jails Re: The Palestinian narrative is getting stronger, while the Israeli narrative declines Re: PLO angry with European Palestinians Conference Re: Turkiye's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email