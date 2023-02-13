close
Re: Palestinians do not celebrate the killing of children, but Israelis do

puerile lie.

Palestinian celebrate the murderers of Israeli children

In 1987, Ofra Moses, a pregnant Israeli mother of four, and her five-year-old son Tal were murdered by a Palestinian The perpetrator has since been praised as “heroic” by the Palestinian Authority.
The terrorist, Muhammad Daoud, was described by the PA in a televised report as the victim of a “kidnapping” by Israel, when in reality, Daoud was jailed for the murders of Ofra and Tal, who were killed when he threw a Molotov cocktail at their car.



