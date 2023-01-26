Re: Palestinians are not liars: confronting the violence of media delegitimisation





‘Judeo-Nazi’ is a terminus technicus coined by Israel Prize winner Yeshayahu Leibowitz to describe people like you.”

>>You are correct that Leibowitz coined the term But it is NOT a terminus technicus. And you are not using it in the way it was coined:

c.Leibowitz became more harshly critical of Israeli policies following the 1982 Lebanon War. He repeatedly called for Israelis to refuse to serve in the occupied territories, and warned that Israel was turning its soldiers into “Judeo-Nazis”, writing that if “the law . . . can allow the use of torture as a way of getting confessions out of prisoners, then this testifies to a Nazi mentality.





Source link