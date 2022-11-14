Re: Palestinians are Native Americans, not ‘Red Indians’: it’s time to liberate our language – Middle East Monitor





MEMO– words like “indigenous” and “language”— Egyptians were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic. Syrians (Assyrians) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Moroccans, Libyans, and Tunisia (Berbers) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Iraqis (Kurds, Assyrians, Armenians, Azides, etc) were not Arabs nor did they speak Arabic, Libya was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, the Sudan (tribal Africa) was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, Tunisia was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic. Why are they all called “Arab” Countries, “Arab” States, belong to the League of “Arab” Nations, and have to live under some form of Islamic Sharia?

Why don’t any of the above indigenous people have their own independent states??? Jews in Israel are the only religious and ethnic minority in the Middle East with the full right of self determination. The banner of Islam flies over 99.9% of the Middle East and North African land mass. You only have to look at the map.





