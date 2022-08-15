Re: Palestinian youth ‘executed’ at home in occupied Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

close
by comredg
Early Sunday morning eight Jews were shot by an Arab gunman with an illegal weapon. The gunman was arrested and interrogated.

Monday morning Israeli forces commenced a search of Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham’s home for illegal weapons. Mohammad tried to attack the forces with a knife and was shot dead. Medialine reports:

“Israeli police conducting a search on Monday for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to stab them, police said. Palestinian media identified the man as 21-year-old Mohammed al-Shaham.

So, let us hold back those crocodile tears of the family and Memo and congratulate the forces for a job well done.



