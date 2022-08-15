Re: Palestinian youth ‘executed’ at home in occupied Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor





Early Sunday morning eight Jews were shot by an Arab gunman with an illegal weapon. The gunman was arrested and interrogated.

Monday morning Israeli forces commenced a search of Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham’s home for illegal weapons. Mohammad tried to attack the forces with a knife and was shot dead. Medialine reports:

“Israeli police conducting a search on Monday for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to stab them, police said. Palestinian media identified the man as 21-year-old Mohammed al-Shaham.

So, let us hold back those crocodile tears of the family and Memo and congratulate the forces for a job well done.





