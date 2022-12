The “Palestinian cause” is Islamic extremism based, and intends to create a “Palestinian” state,

– First on the Palestinian Authority – the Gaza Strip and the “West Bank” Areas A & B,

– Then on the entire “West Bank”, with ethnic cleansing of Jews, and

– Eventually upon, & to replace, the Jewish State of Israel.

So Yes,

The “Israeli cabinet should targets Palestinian cause”, and it should do so a lot more vigorously.





