Re: Palestinian woman gives birth to quadruplets using sperm smuggled from her imprisoned husband





Helen, don’t you know that, for a khazarmutt, the truth is what’s beneficial to them? Now, after having mumbled in epileptic way that there is no Palestine, they are in denial of the DNA. Some even work hard to erase their khazar background! This is is the sickening khazar’s way of concocting a new and improved conviction about its mystical born out of space hebby ancestry……… Concocting as pathological liars is a norm for them khazars. The khazar hates being nothing more than an un-evolved savage. Pots and pans is all they have as a past.





Source link